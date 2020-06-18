Washington football looking to bounce back under Joe Morris

In his first year as Washington football coach Joe Morris will be looking to turnaround the Hatchets program. They've suffered through three straight losing seasons, including a winless campaign last year.
New Hatchet coach in first year with program
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 11:18 PM
