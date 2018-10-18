This Saturday the Washington boys soccer team will play for a spot in the 2A state finals. The Hatchets take on Ritter at the Evansville North semi-state. A victory and Washington will advance to their first state finals since 2003.
Related Content
- Washington boys soccer team one win from state
- West Vigo boys soccer wins sectional semifinal
- Barr-Reeve wins at Washington
- Washington wins baseball sectional opener
- Washington wins baseball sectional title
- West Vigo boys soccer shuts out Sullivan
- Parke Heritage boys tennis team win schools first regional game
- Northview girls soccer win sectional opener
- THN girls soccer wins sectional semifinal
- Northview soccer picks up regional semi win
Scroll for more content...