Washington Golf Regional

The Wabash Valley had six local high school boys golf teams and five individuals competing Thurday at the Washington Regional. Unfortunately, no one from the area advanced on to state.
No locals advance on to state
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 11:09 PM
