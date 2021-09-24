North Knox beats Pike Central 41-20.
North Knox took to the road to take on Pike Central.
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 11:58 PM
Related Content
- Warriors Keep On Rolling
- TH North football road warriors
- Warriors Upset the Ninth Ranked Lions
- Warriors Incredible Season Comes to an End
- Warriors Aim for Third Straight Winning Season
- Patriots Roll at Home
- Linton rolls past Shakamak
- Riverton Parke Rolls Cloverdale
- Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals
- Vincennes Lincoln rolls past Lawrenceville
Scroll for more content...