Wampler and Lucas leaving Terre Haute Rex

Manager Tyler Wampler and hitting coach Jeremy Lucas are leaving the Terre Haute Rex. Wampler has been the teams manager since 2016, Lucas the hitting coach since 2017. The two good friends helped the Rex win the 2018 Prospect League Championship.
