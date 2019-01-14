Clear
Waggoner commits to IU

Waggoner is averaging 22 points and 8 rebounds per game during her senior season with the Patriots, who are eyeing a return trip to the class A state championship.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Rivet basketball senior Grace Waggoner officially committed Monday to play college basketball at Indiana University.

The Patriots' star had verbally committed to the University of Evansville, before re-opening her college recruitment back in November.

In 2018, Waggoner was named an Indiana Junior All-Star. 

Waggoner will attend Indiana University on an academic scholarship and will be a preferred walk-on with the basketball program. Waggoner told Sports 10 that she's been assured of a guaranteed spot on the team and will be treated like a scholarship player.

