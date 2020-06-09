Wabash Valley native Adam Schenk talks about the return of the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour resumes this Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be the first event since Covid-19 shut down the tour in March. Former South Knox and Purdue star Adam Schenk will be on of the players in the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Schenk playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge this week
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 10:42 PM
