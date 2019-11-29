Wabash Valley Schools Honor Coach Bowsman

Coach Bowsman suffered a stroke while on the sidelines for his Senators Semi-State Football game last Friday.

After complications during surgery to relieve pressure in his skull, Coach Bowsman passed on Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.

As a sign of respect, schools across the state of Indiana turned on their Football Field lights Friday and will leave them on for 24 hours.

Coach Bowsman is survived by his wife, two children, and the hundreds of student's lives he forever changed.