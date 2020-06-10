The Wabash Valley Officials Association has handed out a scholarship to Stella Hart. The Terre Haute North senior played three sports including basketball softball and tennis. She also had 3.8 GPA. She'll be attending Purdue University.
Senior is a scholarship winner from the Association
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 11:06 PM
Related Content
- Wabash Valley Officials Associatoin honors THN's Stella Hart
- Jackson Shake honored by the Wabash Valley Officials Association
- Wabash Valley Schools Honor Coach Bowsman
- Valley athletes shine in THN Track Invite
- Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game
- THN drops sectional opener
- Northview-THN football preview
- THN softball beats Martinsville
- Northview baseball beats THN
- Jason Swarens earns scholarship from Wabash Valley Officials Association
Scroll for more content...