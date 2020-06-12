Wabash Valley Officials Association honors Mackenzie Stoltz

Cloverdale senior MacKenzie Stoltz is a scholarship winner from the Wabash Valley Officials Assocation. She was a three-sport standout playing volleyball, track and cheerleading. She'll be running track for the Sycamores next season.
Cloverdale senior earned 16 varsity letters
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 10:42 PM
