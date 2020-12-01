Wabash Valley Classic pairings and changes announced

The Coronavirus has changed this years Wabash Valley Classic. The popular boys basketball tourney this year will be called the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic. First Financial Bank dropped out as the sponsor this year, but will return next year. Also, at this time no fans will be allowed to attend. Only essential people will be able to go to the games. The tourney will be held at both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South this year. The first three days both schools will host, with the final day all games taking place at Terre Haute South.

This years tourney runs December 26th, December 28th, December 29th and December 30th. Here are the first round matchups.

Terre Haute South Bracket:

10 am - Bloomington South vs. Kouts

11:30 am - Riverton Parke vs South Vermillion

4 pm- Northview vs. Terre Haute South

5:30 pm - Cloverdale vs. Sullivan

Terre Haute North Bracket:

10 am - Edgewood vs. TH North

11:30 am - West Vigo vs. Shakamak

4 pm - Greencastle vs. Linton

5:30 pm - Parke Heritage vs. North Central