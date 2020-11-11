Wabash Valley Athletes Sign with Colleges

The talent around the Wabash Valley was on display Wednesday when numerous athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to play college athletics.

TH North Matt Gauer - ISU Baseball

TH South Canaan Seller - IUPUI Tennis

TH South Cael Ligtht - ISU Cross County/Track & Field

Northview Lauren Sackett - ISU Softball

Vincennes Lincoln Maycee Lange - Evansville Basketball

Linton Lincoln Hale - ISU Basketball

Linton Josh Pyne - IU Baseball

Linton Vanessa Shafford -University of Southern Indiana Basketball

Linton Aubrey Burgess - University of Southern Indiana Basketball