Wabash Valley Athletes Sign with Colleges

The talent around the Wabash Valley was on display Wednesday when numerous athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to play college athletics.
TH North Matt Gauer - ISU Baseball
TH South Canaan Seller - IUPUI Tennis
TH South Cael Ligtht - ISU Cross County/Track & Field
Northview Lauren Sackett - ISU Softball
Vincennes Lincoln Maycee Lange - Evansville Basketball
Linton Lincoln Hale - ISU Basketball
Linton Josh Pyne - IU Baseball
Linton Vanessa Shafford -University of Southern Indiana Basketball
Linton Aubrey Burgess - University of Southern Indiana Basketball