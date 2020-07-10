WVFCA All-Stars ready to experience one more Friday Night Light's experience

Saturday night the 16th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game will take place. This contest always features the top graduated senior athletes from the area. Many of them say they are excited to experience one more Friday Night Light's.
16th annual game kicks off Saturday night
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 10:42 PM
