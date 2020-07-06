WVFCA All-Stars hit practice field

Monday the top senior high school football players in the area gathered at the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Clubs field to hold their first practices for Saturday's 16th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game. This is the first organized football game in the state of Indiana to take place since the Coronavirus shut everything down in March.
Top players in area hold first practice
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 10:36 PM
