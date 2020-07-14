Monday the 16th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game took place in Terre Haute. The contest marked the first football game played in Indiana since the Coronavirus Pandemic started. WVFCA President Greg Barrett hopes his All-Star game shows that football can be played this fall.
Game marked first football game in Indiana since Coronavirus pandemic
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 10:34 PM
Related Content
- WVFCA All-Star hopes to show football can be played in the fall
- Danny Etling visits with WVFCA All-Stars
- Players enoy WVFCA All-Star game
- WVFCA All-Stars hit practice field
- Cottrell and Stadick representing Rockville in WVFCA All-Star week
- Gold Division wins 15th WVFCA All-Star game
- Orian Roshel makes history at WVFCA All-Star game
- 16th annual WVFCA All-Star game set for July, 11th
- Austin Petrillo Mic'd up at WVFCA All-Star practice
- WVFCA All-Star Game features tons of talent
Scroll for more content...