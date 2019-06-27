WVFCA All-Star Players ready for one more Friday Night Light's experience

This Saturday the 15th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game takes place at ISU's Memorial Stadium. For the top graduated high school senior football players in the area, this will be there last chance to experience Friday Night Light's.
