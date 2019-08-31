Northview hosted the WIC Girls Golf Championship earlier this morning at Forest Park Golf Course in Brazil, IN.
Related Content
- WIC Girls Golf Championship
- Northview wins WIC Girls Golf Tourney
- Northview softball wins WIC championship
- Northview volleyball wins another WIC Championship
- Northview soccer sweeps WIC
- Northview stays perfect in WIC
- Edgewood wins WIC Baseball title
- Sullivan wins WIC showdown over Northview
- West Vigo softball earns WIC road win
- Sullivan baseball stays perfect in the WIC
Scroll for more content...