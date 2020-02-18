WBB: Jamyra McChristine Named MVC Newcomer of the Week

The ISU Junior averaged 28 points per game along with 8.5 rebounds over the course of the weekend.
ISU will be back in action this Friday in Carbondale, IL to take on Southern Illinois.
