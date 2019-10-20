Volleyball: Coach DeCoursey picks up win #600

Barr-Reeve Volleyball Head Coach Amber DeCoursey picks ups career win number 600 as Barr-Reeve beats North Knox for a Sectional Championship.
In her 20 years as a Head Coach, Coach DeCoursey has never had a losing season.
