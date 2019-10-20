Volleyball: Bloomfield vs. Eminence

Bloomfield takes care of business and beats Eminence in straight sets, 3-0, on their way to a Sectional Championship.
Bloomfield claims their second straight Sectional Championship as they beat host WRV in straight sets 3-0.
