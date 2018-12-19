The 1A, second-ranked Vincennes Rivet girls basketball team beat 4A, number 12 Castle 66-57.
Related Content
- Vincennes Rivet wins showdown of ranked teams over Castle
- Vincennes Rivet wins battle of ranked teams, winning at Linton
- Vincennes Rivet wins at Bloomfield
- Vincennes Rivet girls win another sectional title
- Vincennes Rivet girls win on the road
- Rivet throttles ranked Wood Memorial
- Vincennes Rivet falls to Memorial
- Vincennes Rivet buries Washington Catholic
- Vincennes Rivet girls beat LCC
- Vincennes Rivet beats Washington Catholic
Scroll for more content...