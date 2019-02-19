Vincennes Rivet practices at ISU in preparation for state finals

The Vincennes Rivet girls basketball team Tuesday morning practiced at Indiana State's Hulman Center to get use to a bigger gym, for their 1A state title game Saturday. The Lady Patriots were excited to practice at Larry Bird's college alma mater. Rivet even checked out the Bird statue outside the Hulman Center.
