Vincennes Rivet picks up their first win of the season

Vincennes Rivet won 61-33 at Washington Catholic. Peyton Catt had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
Patriots won at Washington Catholic
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 11:51 PM
