The Class 1A, second-ranked Vincennes Rivet girls basketball team stayed perfect on the seaosn with a 49-30 win at South Knox. Tia Tolbert led the way for the Lady Patriots with 16 points.
Related Content
- Vincennes Rivet girls win on the road
- Vincennes Rivet girls beat LCC
- Vincennes Rivet girls win another sectional title
- Vincennes Rivet wins at Bloomfield
- North Knox girls upset VIncennes Rivet
- Rivet girls win 10th straight
- Vincennes Rivet girls open season with a win
- Vincennes Rivet falls to Memorial
- Vincennes Rivet buries Washington Catholic
- Vincennes Rivet beats Washington Catholic
Scroll for more content...