Vincennes Rivet girls rally to beat Loogootee

Lady Patriots stay perfect on the season

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Thursday we had a 1A girls basketball showdown in the Wabash Valley. Number two Vincennes Rivet rallied from 11 down with 1;48 to play in the fourth quarter to beat sixth-ranked Loogootee 51-49. Tia Tolbert scored the game-winner with 1.4 seconds left.

