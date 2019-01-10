Vincennes Rivet girls rally to beat Loogootee

Thursday we had a 1A girls basketball showdown in the Wabash Valley. Number two Vincennes Rivet rallied from 11 down with 1;48 to play in the fourth quarter to beat sixth-ranked Loogootee 51-49. Tia Tolbert scored the game-winner with 1.4 seconds left.
