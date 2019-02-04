Clear
Vincennes Rivet girls hoping to benefit from tougher schedule

Lady Patriots getting ready for regionals

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 9:53 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Vincennes Rivet girls basketball team will face Lanesville this Saturday in the first semifinal at the 1A Springs Valley regional. The 26-0 Lady Patriots are very confident moving through the state tourney after playing a tough regular season schedule. Rivet faced seven 4A or 3A teams beating them all.

