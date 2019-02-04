Vincennes Rivet girls hoping to benefit from tougher schedule

The Vincennes Rivet girls basketball team will face Lanesville this Saturday in the first semifinal at the 1A Springs Valley regional. The 26-0 Lady Patriots are very confident moving through the state tourney after playing a tough regular season schedule. Rivet faced seven 4A or 3A teams beating them all.
