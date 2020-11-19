The Vincennes Rivet girls basketball team earned their first win of the season, beating North Knox 54-48.
Lady Patriots pick up first win of the season
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 11:37 PM
Related Content
- Vincennes Rivet girls beat North Knox
- North Knox girls upset VIncennes Rivet
- THN girls golf beats Vincennes Rivet and North Knox
- Vincennes Rivet girls beat LCC
- Vincennes Rivet girls beat Sullivan
- South Knox boys soccer beats Vincennes Rivet
- Vincennes Rivet volleyball beats South Knox
- Vincennes Lincoln girls soccer beats North Knox
- Vincennes Rivet girls win at home over North Knox
- Vincennes Rivet girls rally to beat Loogootee
Scroll for more content...