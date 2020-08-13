Vincennes Lincoln football ready to take next step

The Vincennes Lincoln football team has had a great run lately, winning no fewer than eight games in any of the last three seasons. One year ago the program won their first sectional title in 13 years. Now the Alices turn their focus on taking the next step and making a deeper state tourney run.
Alices coming off sectional championship season
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 11:40 PM
