This Friday the 1-0 VIncennes Lincoln football team host Evansville Reitz in a SIAC game. This is the Alices first season in the SIAC and they are ready to contend, in what is a very good football conference.
Alices competing in new conference
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 11:05 PM
Related Content
- Vincennes Lincoln football ready to compete in the SIAC
- Vincennes Lincoln to join SIAC
- Vincennes Lincoln wins SIAC Opener
- Vincennes Lincoln football ready for Jasper
- Vincennes Lincoln ready for Jasper
- Vincennes Lincoln football ready to take next step
- Princeton @ VIncennes Lincoln
- Washington stuns Vincennes Lincoln
- Jasper beats Vincennes Lincoln
- Vincennes Lincoln upsets Washington
Scroll for more content...