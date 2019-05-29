Vincennes Lincoln baseball faces Evansville Memorial Saturday in a 3A regional semifinal game. The Alices like their chances against a very good Tigers team with their ace Jalen Cardinal taking the ball. The Eastern Illinois signee pitched in Vincennes sectional title run, allowing just two hits, while striking out 11.
Related Content
- Vincennes Lincoln baseball confident heading to regionals with Jalen Cardinal
- Jalen Cardinal dealing for Vincennes Lincoln
- Princeton @ VIncennes Lincoln
- Washington stuns Vincennes Lincoln
- Jasper beats Vincennes Lincoln
- Vincennes Lincoln baseball upsets TH South
- West Vigo baseball wins at Vincennes Lincoln
- Vincennes Lincoln baseball wins at TH South
- North Knox confident headed to regionals
- Vincennes Lincoln girls ready to end regional jinx
Scroll for more content...