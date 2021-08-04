Vincennes Cub League 10 Team Prepares for Cal Ripken World Series

The 2021 Vincennes Cub League 10 Team is the ninth team to ever reach the Cal Ripken World Series. It's only the second time they've qualified for a World Series held outside the state of Indiana.
They are one of twenty teams heading to Palm Beach, Florida.
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 11:09 PM
