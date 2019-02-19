Clear
Vin Rivet star takes over as Sports 10 reporter

Tia Tolbert shows off her personality

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Vincennes Rivet girls basketball star Tia Tolbert is second on the Lady Patriots in scoring this season. She's also has one of the biggest personalities on the team. Tuesday at Rivet's practice at Indiana State, she became an honorary Sports 10 reporter and interviewed several of her teammates.

