Sports 10 was informed Tuesday, that even with the Coronavirus Pandemic going on Vigo County high school athletics is planning to start offical practices as scheduled. That means this Friday girls golf will get underway, with all other fall sports including football on Monday.

Sports 10 was also told Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo were planning to have the fall athletics season as long as its not stopped by the IHSAA or Governor.