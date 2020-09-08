Victory Bell week special for both teams

Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are set to renew their football rivalry. The Victory Bell will be up for grabs at South. The Braves have won it each of the last two years.
Terre Haute South set to host Terre Haute North in football
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 10:41 PM
