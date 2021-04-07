Vicki Hall joins Indiana Fever staff

It didn't take long for Vicki Hall to find a new job. The former Sycamore women's basketball coach who was let go in March has joined the Indiana Fever staff as an assistant coach.
Former Sycamore coach joins WNBA
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 11:08 PM
