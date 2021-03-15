Vanessa Shafford name Indiana Girls All-Star

Linton senior Vanessa Shafford on Monday was named to the Indiana Girls Basketball All-Star team. Shafford is the first girl from Linton to ever receive this honor. She help guide the Lady Miners to back to back 2A state titles the last two years. She's the all-time leading girls scorer in Linton and Greene County history.
Senior first girl from Linton to earn the honor
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 10:56 PM
