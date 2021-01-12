Vanessa Shafford earns statewide recognition

Last week senior Vanessa Shafford helped the 2A, top ranked Linton girls basketball team win three games. In doing so she has been named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Franciscan Health Player of the Week. Shafford is one of six players statewide to earn this honor. She averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds and had two double doubles last week.
Linton senior helped Lady Miners to three wins
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 7:58 PM
