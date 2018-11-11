Valley stars meet as IUPUI hosts EIU

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Former Terre Haute South basketball star Jaylen Minnett and IUPUI faced off against Marshall standout Josiah Wallace and Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
The Jaguars managed a 71-65 win.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the showdown.
