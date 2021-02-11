Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

VU women pound John A. Logan

24th ranked Trail Blazers rolling through the season

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 11:35 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The 24th ranked Vincennes University women's basketball team beat John A. Logan 96-63. Former North Knox star Reeva Hammelman led the way with 19 points.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Paris
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VU Women

Image

North Daviess Clay City

Image

Loogootee girls

Image

Linton girls

Image

Seelyville Now Has a Full-Time Firefighter

Image

Dangerously cold temperatures are on the way

Image

Medical professionals urge you to get your annual check-ups

Image

Virtual Legislative Crackerbarrel set for this weekend

Image

Re-freezing road conditions to blame for many Wabash Valley accidents

Image

Look out for ice dams on your roof

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1152995

Reported Deaths: 21869
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4626679046
DuPage741511139
Will62814861
Lake57486892
Kane49264696
Winnebago27739416
Madison27038438
St. Clair24518443
McHenry23429256
Champaign17143110
Peoria16352250
Sangamon15673212
McLean14231149
Tazewell13048229
Rock Island12714278
Kankakee12102186
Kendall1066081
LaSalle10353210
Macon9303179
Vermilion8284110
DeKalb7996107
Adams7836111
Williamson6648115
Boone581674
Whiteside5726140
Clinton550086
Coles502088
Knox4911121
Ogle487871
Grundy486759
Jackson451260
Effingham444668
Henry424153
Macoupin424173
Marion4224109
Franklin407264
Livingston403469
Monroe394976
Randolph392574
Stephenson391368
Jefferson3861112
Woodford354259
Morgan346775
Montgomery335767
Logan327250
Lee326843
Christian322462
Bureau319673
Fayette304152
Perry296656
Fulton276144
Iroquois272859
Jersey242844
McDonough227840
Lawrence225523
Saline222843
Douglas220429
Union215331
Shelby208633
Crawford196321
Cass185222
Bond183723
Pike165748
Warren165043
Wayne163744
Clark163328
Hancock162227
Richland162138
Jo Daviess157522
White155923
Washington155022
Carroll153233
Edgar152336
Ford149343
Moultrie146521
Clay140139
Greene135030
Johnson133210
Wabash128712
Piatt127513
Mason125741
De Witt124722
Mercer124431
Massac121731
Cumberland115417
Jasper109217
Menard10116
Marshall80314
Hamilton76415
Schuyler6655
Pulaski6584
Brown6486
Stark51922
Edwards5109
Henderson4908
Calhoun4682
Scott4441
Alexander4328
Gallatin4213
Putnam3893
Hardin33411
Pope2763
Unassigned962130
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 643305

Reported Deaths: 12001
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion885081594
Lake47312824
Allen34674618
Hamilton31056367
St. Joseph28557493
Elkhart24971400
Vanderburgh20709361
Tippecanoe19126184
Johnson15959338
Porter15533252
Hendricks15369286
Clark11552171
Madison11511299
Vigo11302220
Monroe9995155
Delaware9628170
LaPorte9527191
Howard8864174
Kosciusko8375103
Hancock7236126
Warrick7209137
Bartholomew7081139
Floyd6973156
Wayne6458180
Grant6281152
Boone589286
Morgan5864124
Dubois5795102
Marshall5313101
Henry530387
Dearborn523460
Cass519793
Noble496274
Jackson452259
Shelby449087
Lawrence4092111
Gibson395280
Clinton387251
Harrison382060
Montgomery371681
DeKalb369677
Knox350180
Miami347159
Whitley334535
Steuben328355
Huntington324074
Wabash322272
Putnam317658
Ripley317458
Adams314848
Jasper306941
White288351
Jefferson284962
Daviess281688
Decatur265488
Fayette262854
Greene254976
Posey253831
Wells246270
Scott241245
LaGrange237470
Clay234442
Randolph222870
Spencer209928
Jennings209643
Washington200124
Sullivan199938
Fountain195838
Starke182550
Owen179850
Jay176027
Fulton173938
Carroll171317
Orange169148
Perry168835
Rush161721
Franklin156735
Vermillion155939
Tipton142140
Parke136115
Pike125930
Blackford118427
Pulaski103140
Newton96329
Brown92838
Benton90011
Crawford88113
Martin78814
Switzerland7317
Warren72812
Union65310
Ohio51511
Unassigned0423