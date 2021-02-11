The 24th ranked Vincennes University women's basketball team beat John A. Logan 96-63. Former North Knox star Reeva Hammelman led the way with 19 points.
24th ranked Trail Blazers rolling through the season
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 11:35 PM
Related Content
- VU women pound John A. Logan
- VU beats Lakeland
- Olney Central upsets VU
- Craig Porter helps VU win
- VU retires Shawn Marion's number
- Amani Brown guides VU women to NJCAA tourney win
- VU men's basketball celebrates NJCAA National Title
- NJCAA: VU Receives an at large bid
- VU lands D1 transfer Jalen Harper
- Logan White having special senior season
Scroll for more content...