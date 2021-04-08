VU women fall in District semifinals

Rend Lake beat the Vincennes University women's basketball team 83-71 in a District semifinal on Thursday. The Lady Trailblazers have to wait and seee if they'll earn an at large bid to the NJCAA Finals this year.
Lady Trailblazers lose at home
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 11:05 PM
