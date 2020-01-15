VU retires Shawn Marion's number

The Vincennes University men's basketball program honored one of their all-time greats. Wednesday VU retired Shawn Marion's number 31 Trail Blazers jersey. Marion played at VU from 1996-1998. He's second in school history in points scored and rebounds. Marion played 16 years in the NBA, winning one championship and being named a four-time All-Star.
