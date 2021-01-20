VU men's basketball opens season with a win

The Vincennes University men's basketball team opened their season Wednesday with a 83-66 victory of Dohn Prep.
Nineth-ranked Trail Blazers take care of business at home
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 10:31 PM
