Second-ranked Vincennes University men's basketball team hand Lincoln Trail their first loss of the season. Trail Blazers won 75-61. Former Terre Haute South star Craig Porter had 12 points, nine rebounds, seven steals, five assist and five blocks.
Related Content
- VU basketball hands Lincoln Trail their first loss
- VU men's basketball celebrates NJCAA National Title
- Craig Porter helps VU win
- Paris hands SV second loss
- Lincoln Hale
- Erica Arnold leaving North Central for Lincoln Trail
- FW Blackhawk hands Barr-Reeve first loss
- Illinois hands ISU women second straight loss
- Vincennes Lincoln softball suffers first loss of season
- Princeton @ VIncennes Lincoln
Scroll for more content...