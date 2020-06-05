Umpires missing spring sports

With the Coronavirus cancelling the 2020 spring high school sports season athletes aren't the only one's missing the games. Umpires have missed doing their jobs at games and being around the athletes.
Coronavirus cancelled spring high school sports
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 10:37 PM
