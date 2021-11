Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz announced Monday that senior Tyreke Key will have surgery on his injured right shoulder and miss the 2021-2022 season.

Key will have two options now. He can apply for a medical redshirt and try to return to ISU for one more season or he can choose to turn pro next year.

The senior is an All-MVC selection who's sixth on the Sycamores all-time scoring list with 1,650 career points.