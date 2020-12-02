Tyreke Key ready to finish great career at ISU

Next Tuesday the Indiana State men's basketball team is finally scheduled to tip off their season at home versus Truman State. If they do it'll begin the final chapter of the great career of Tyreke Key. The senior guard will finish his career in the top 10 in many ISU categories. He's also known for his tremendous work ethic.
Senior one of the all-time greats
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 11:43 PM
