Tyler Zeller joining Spurs

Former Washington Hatchet star and 2008 Indiana Mr. Basketball Tyler Zeller is returning to the NBA. Zeller will be signing with the Spurs for the remanider of the season. He'll join San Antonio as one of 22 teams to finish the regular season and start the playoffs next month in Orlando. Zeller hasn't played in the NBA since the 2019 season. The 30-year old has averaged 7 points and 4.4 rebounds during his six-year NBA career.