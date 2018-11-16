North Central senior quarterback Ty Thompson won this years Sports 10 Smash of the Year. He delivered the big hit in the T-Birds regional loss at North Vermillion.
Related Content
- Ty Thompson wins 2018 Sports 10 Smash of the Year
- Ty Thompson and other T-Birds help North Central teammate
- North Central's Blake Chatman wins Sports 10 Smash of the Year
- Thompson's hat trick leads North to opening win
- Thompson, Seibring rally Elon to 73-68 victory
- Josh Thompson heading to Barr-Reeve
- Sasha Thompson verbally commits to Indiana State
- Sports 10 Spirit Award for December 15th
- Rockville wins first sectional in 37 years
- North Central softball wins third sectional in last four years
Scroll for more content...