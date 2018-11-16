Clear

Ty Thompson wins 2018 Sports 10 Smash of the Year

North Central QB delivers best smash

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 11:47 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 11:55 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

North Central senior quarterback Ty Thompson won this years Sports 10 Smash of the Year. He delivered the big hit in the T-Birds regional loss at North Vermillion.

