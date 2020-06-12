Tucker Barnhart provides real talk about MLB and what's going on in life

Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart recently went to twitter to see if any pro or college baseball players in the Indy area wanted to hit with him at Grand Park. Friday several showed up in Westfield in front of dozens of fans. Barnhart, who's also a player rep acknowledge the ongoing fued going on with the 2020 MLB season isn't a good look for the sport with everything going on in the world.
Reds catcher worked out Friday at Grand Park in Westfield
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 10:40 PM
