Senior Triston Polley has developed into one of the top pitchers in the MVC. The Sycamores lefty is 5-0 this season with a 1.78 era. His era is third in the conference.
Related Content
- Triston Polley dealing for Sycamores
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamores beat Valpo
- Sycamores back to camp
- Youngstown State crushes winless Sycamores
- Sycamores wrap camp with scrimmage
- Sycamores looking for homecoming win
- Sycamores fall at Ball State
Scroll for more content...